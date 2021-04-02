The majority of citizens are dissatisfied with the government’s measures in relation to healthcare, education and the economy, according to a poll of the Institute for Democracy “Societas Civilis” (IDSCS), conducted as part of the Swiss-funded Parliament Support Programme.

When asked if they are satisfied with the measures taken by the Government to deal with the crisis, the majority of the respondents (53 percent) believe that the government is not doing enough to address the situation with healthcare, economy and education.

These questions are posed in order, as the Institute for Democracy says, to inform MPs and policy makers about what citizens think about vaccination and whether they are satisfied with the measures.

The questions were part of the public opinion poll on citizens’ perceptions of the work of the Parliament, conducted by the Institute for Democracy “Societas Civilis” (IDSCS), as part of the Swiss-funded Parliament Support Programme, in the period from February 17 to March 10, 2021 on a sample of 1,010 respondents.