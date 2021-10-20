The independent candidate for mayor and current mayor of Kumanovo, Maksim Dimitrievski, says that he is committed to a strong economy, a stable municipality and happily engaged citizens.

The goal is to develop the local economic zone Novini and Recici. To open it for new foreign and domestic investments, to give the opportunity to employ more people, to be happy and fulfilled. Kumanovo was a city of workers and should remain so. We continue together with the development of the local economic growth of our Kumanovo, said Dimitrievski on Wednesday.