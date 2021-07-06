The Mayor of the Municipality of Kumanovo, Maksim Dimitrievski, has officially submitted the candidacy for a new term as Mayor of Kumanovo.

The support of the citizens in all relevant polls about who is he is one of the three best mayors in the country and the mayor with highest ratings from the ranks of SDSM, as well as all direct meetings with the citizens of Kumanovo, are motives for Mayor Dimitrievski’s official submission of the candidacy for new mayoral term, said the municipality of Kumanovo.