It should have taken two years, maybe more, for Prof. Denko Maleski to openly settle accounts with President Stevo Pendarovski. In yesterday’s column in Plusinfo, entitled “The blood of (Zaev) dries quickly”, he accused the head of state that he also stood in the line of those who were against the now former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, and in the context in which he writes the text can be considered as including him in the ranks of the Macedonian nationalists!?

“…Stating that he has always been against rushing in resolving the dispute with Bulgaria, yesterday President Pendarovski also foiled the courageous attempts of the current Prime Minister not to get stuck in a new “Greek scenario”, writes Prof. Maleski, among other things.

It is a fact is that Pendarovski changed his position on the six-month deadline given by the new Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Kiril Petkov, to overcome the Macedonian-Bulgarian misunderstandings over the veto on the official start of Macedonia’s EU accession negotiations. But is that the real reason for a confrontation with the head of state?

It would be more like-no. Because, in the background are hidden the differences in the views of Pendarovski, Zaev and Maleski.

Prof. Maleski was a foreign policy adviser to President Pendarovski until the moment when the head of state did not say in an interview that, paraphrased, Goce Delcev was a Bulgarian. After the reaction in the domestic public, Pendarovski changed his position, but Maleski also changed. He did not attack him at any moment. On the contrary, in a statement from his office, he defended his integrity and dignity.

But, obviously, Maleski did not forget the event, so now he comforting Pendarovski.

In the meantime, Prof. Maleski openly sided with Bulgaria. And thanks to that, he became a “pet” of the government, especially of the current Prime Minister Zaev. In other words, it means that Zaev shared the same thoughts and views. As a sign of gratitude, this year he was presented with the “November 13” award. Not personally, right, but through his bodyguards.

“… For whom did Zaev do that?” For the people. The problem is that the same people will hang you on the square for such a fearless attempt. And so, with Zaev’s departure, the circle closes. There are no more breakthroughs in foreign policy, there will be a time of meaningless digging of trenches that mean nothing,” concludes the text by Prof. Maleski.

So, according to Prof. Maleski, Zaev was in a hurry to solve the problem with Bulgaria so that we would not find ourselves in a new “Greek scenario”. At the same time, the price is not important for that, even if we become Bulgarians if we have to, right! And in the name of the people he is referring to! And who asked the people about that? Zaev or he himself? No, they did not intend to do that, nor did Zaev write somewhere in his party and election programs, what and with what content he will sign.

Prof. Maleski’s attempt to consider everyone that does not think as he and Zaev as Macedonian nationalists is noticeable. And he does this constantly as a mere propagandist, believing that the constant repetition of the same term should become pure truth.

It is only strange why he does not mention President Gligorov, Branko Crvenkovski, Ljupco Georgievski, Boris Trajkovski, Ljubomir Frckoski, Stevo Crvenkovski as nationalists… All those who had the opportunity to sign an agreement with Greece and Bulgaria, but they did not. They were not brave enough like Zaev and did not oppose their own, Macedonian nationalism ?! Very cheap, naive and read from the black pages of UDB.