A number of businesses will be allowed to open on Wednesday, as part of the plan to relax restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus epidemic.

Businesses that deal with education, training, driving schools and outdoor sports training centers will be allowed to open. Shopping malls can also open, but not the restaurants and cafes located there, who may prepare take-out and delivery only. The malls can work between 10h and 18h. Sports betting places will also be allowed to open, but patrons won’t be allowed to sit or spend time there longer than necessary to make the bets.

Government officials will be allowed to travel abroad on business, and boards managing public companies can begin holding meetings. All businesses that include holding meetings and conferences can do so for at most six hours, and will have to take mandatory breaks and have all participants wear masks and other protective gear.