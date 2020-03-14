New measures meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Macedonia include closing all border crossings except for Kafasan with Albania, Deve Bair with Bulgaria, Tabanovce with Serbia and Blace with Kosovo. The Ohrid airport will also be closed.

The Government also ordered that shopping malls are closed, except their food stores and pharmacies. Casinos and betting places are also being closed.

Restaurants can work, but must not accept customers. Food can be ordered only online, for delivery.