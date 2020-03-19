The Macedonian Association of Journalists (MAN) called on the Government to provide help to the media outlets who are struggling to continue to operate during the epidemic and to inform the public on how to stay safe.

Just like the doctors, the police and the military, journalists can’t keep a safe distance when they are reporting on these critical issues, MAN said.

The association calls on the Government to adopt measures that would exempt media outlets from paying taxes for the duration of the state of emergency. It also asks for subsidies of up to 50 percent of the net salaries of the frontline staff. “This would not be a big financial burden but it would help prevent job losses in the industry that prevents the spread of fake news, misinformation and panic”.