The Macedonian Association of Journalists (MAN) called on the Government to provide vaccines for the journalists and photo-reporters, as preparations are put in place to begin a very modest vaccination of at-risk categories of citizens.

Due to the nature of their work, journalists, reporters, cameramen, are all exposed to the risk of the coronavirus every day. It is necessary that they are included in the primary group, MAN said in a press release.

The association called on journalists who are interested to receive the vaccine to register with the organization.