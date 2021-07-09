Man charged for transporting eight Bangladeshi migrants Macedonia 09.07.2021 / 16:54 A 22 year old man from Studenicani near Skopje was charged for transporting eight illegal immigrants. The migrants, who are from Bangladesh, were found on July 1st near Stip. migrantsbangladesh Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 17.06.2021 Police stops 17 illegal migrants near Demir Kapija – their driver fled Macedonia 02.06.2021 Macedonian police raids migrant trafficking groups in several cities Macedonia 26.04.2021 Albanian citizen arrested while transporting 21 illegal migrants from Pakistan and India through Macedonia Macedonia News Greek diaspora group wants the Australian Government to impose the Prespa Treaty of Macedonian Australians Mijalkov taken to the Sistina clinic for eye treatment Zaev and Ambassador Pyatt attend the signing of an agreement for a gas connector between Macedonia and Greece Zaev’s loyalist in the Interior Ministry unilaterally renamed the Football Federation of Macedonia Ohrid authorities covered trees in asphalt Macedonian dancers joined in the Guinness record for the longest horo Only 15 months in prison for the driver who killed a 20 year old woman in Strumica Zaev and US Ambassador to Greece Pyatt discuss energy, economic initiatives .
