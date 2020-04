A 62 year old man from Dracevo died in a local ambulance yesterday. The man sought help for a still unspecified issue, but died in the waiting room.

In another incident in the capital, a Kosovan citizen was found dead at a gas station on the road to the main border crossing with Kosovo. The body of the 56 year old man had no signs of violence.

There are no reports whether either of the cases are linked to the coronavirus epidemic.