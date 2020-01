A 42 year old man from teh village of Batinci, near Skopje, was hospitalized yesterday with a gunshot wound. The man, identified as S.M. told the police that he was with a friend from Albania at a gas station in downtown Skopje when they got into an argument with a woman.

The woman opened fire from a pistol and wounded him. S.M. disarmed the woman and the men then drove himself to hospital. The men then told the police that they disposed of the gun on the way.