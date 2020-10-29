Man from Prilep charged with abusing his daughter Macedonia 29.10.2020 / 17:41 A 50 year old man from Prilep is charged with abusing his own daughter. According to the state prosecutors, the torment lasted over three years. The man is charged with neglect, and having sexual acts in front of his daughter. prilepabusedaughter Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 15.10.2020 Elementary school class from Prilep ordered to isolate after the teacher tested positive Macedonia 15.10.2020 Man stabbed to death during a mass fight in Prilep Macedonia 07.10.2020 Sign with “North Macedonia” smashed in Prilep Macedonia News Three quarters of savers of the failed Eurostandard Bank have recovered their deposits Former Prime Minister Buckovski agrees with Bulgaria on their “shared history” position Zaev denies Politico report of a new deal with Bulgaria Public healthcare managers try to find enough rooms and doctors for the growing number of Covid-19 patients Pendarovski: No curfew will be introduced for now Protocols on protection against Covid-19 updated Pendarovski: Covid-19 situation extremely serious, human and material resources almost exhausted “Politico”: Zaev will recognize there are Bulgarian foundations of the Macedonian identity and language .
Comments are closed for this post.