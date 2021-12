A 24 year old man from Skopje was arrested today as he was trying to extort 3,000 EUR from a girl using the threat that he will release her nude photographs.

The man was blackmailing the 22 year old girl for a while, and she turned to the police, while pretending to go along with the blackmail. Today, she met with her extorter and gave him marked cash, while the police was lying in wait. The man now faces charges of extortion and blackmail.