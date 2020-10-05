A 52 year old man from Skopje was arrested on the Gostivar – Kicevo road yesterday morning, when he tried to record the police officers who stopped to cite him for a traffic accident.

Police said that the man, identified as N.S. was cited because he and the several passengers in the car were not wearing masks. The mandate is widely ignored in the country.

While the officers were issuing the fine, the man began to record them. According to the police, this is a violation – “unauthorized filming of police officers”. The man now faces charges.