A 28 year old man from Skopje is charged with trying to extort 1,500 EUR from a woman and threatening to publish her nude photographs and videos.

The woman reported the blackmail to the police and the man was apprehended in a Skopje cafe on Sunday, moments after receiving marked 500 EUR from the woman. Prosecutors have asked the judge to order detention.

The arrest comes at a time when prosecutors are investigating a Telegram group with thousands of followers where nudes of underage girls and contact numbers of women were shared.