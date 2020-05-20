A man from Skopje went public with a testimony how he was robbed by his mistress. Blagojce Petrevski (56) warned the public about the 49 year old woman from Prilep, who he said has a prior record of defrauding gullible men.

Petrevski says that he spent eight months with the woman but she eventually took 3.000 EUR from him and left him. The money were supposed to be used to pay off a family debt.

The woman, and her relative, accessed his bank account and withdrew money on several occassions. “You need to be careful, she is still out there, in the streets”, Petrevski said during a testimony with Sitel TV.