A man from Prilep reported to the police that a neighbor killed his dog with an automatic rifle.

The incident happened two days ago in the village of Krushejca south east of Prilep. The local man reported that a neighbor, who lives in Skopje, came to the village and at one point killed his dog with two shots from an automatic rifle. The attacker used a Yugoslav made version of the Kalasnikov rifle. He then disposed of the dog’s body at an unknown location.

Police has been notified and is investigating the case.