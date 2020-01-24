A man from Gostivar reported to the police that he was duped by a person who promised him help to get his girlfriend hired at a public administrative position.

The 23 year old man man paid a bribe of 1.000 EUR to a woman from Skopje who he met over Facebook. The woman came to Gostivar and collected the money, but then broke off all contact with the man, prompting him to turn to the police. Nepotism and corruption is rife in Macedonia with regard to the highly coveted public sector jobs.