A 40 year old man from Kocani self-immolated today at noon in the city center. Witnesses say he doused himself in petrol and lit a match.

Passerbys rushed to his aid and local shop owners used fire extinguishers to put out the flames. Emergency medical teams were sent out and the man was rushed to Skopje for treatment. He’s believed to be in a serious condition.

There is still no word as to what caused him to do this act of self harm.