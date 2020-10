A person was killed in Prilep during a fight yesterday evening, which had to be broken up with warning shots by the police.

The incident occurred in the low income Trizla part of Prilep. The police is still determining the reason for the incident and have said that it involved two groups of men, some of whom used knives. A 42 year old man identified only as T.B. was killed in the incident. Another 31 year old man was also stabbed and injured.