Man urinates on board reading “north” in Stip Macedonia 24.02.2020 / 21:34 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin A video posted on social networks today shows a man urinating on a new board at the Stip Employment Agency because it contains the word “north”. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin northstip Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 21.01.2020 Siljanovska on the “North Macedonian cuisine” label: Every day brings another humiliation Macedonia 17.01.2020 Stip hospital deal, approved in the final days of Zaev’s Government, is legally highly problematic Macedonia 08.01.2020 Two earthquakes felt in Stip and the surrounding area this morning Macedonia News Katica Janeva and Bojan Jovanovski alone couldn’t have extorted money from businessmen without government support Milososki: Zaev called for reforms in the judiciary and the rule of law, while being prime minister, prosecutor and judge at the same time SPO paid fees to two witnesses proposed by the prosecution in the “Target Fortress” case Zaev and Mickoski to face off in TV debate on Kanal 5 on Friday High school student trips to Europe not being canceled for the time being Thimonier hopes the elections will be held in a fair and democratic atmosphere Following his publication of the latest Zaev tape, Milososki summoned to the prosecutor’s office Xhaferi expects an Albanian to be Prime Minister or Speaker after the elections .
Comments are closed for this post.