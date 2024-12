Skopje police is looking for a 41 year old man who is suspected of setting fire in the offices of the Chamber of Lawyers.

The incident, that was not reported in the press earlier, happened ten days ago. The attacker bought gas bottles and broke into the offices of the Chamber. He set them on fire and fled the scene.

The damage is estimated at almost 10 million denars. The attacker left the country to Kosovo and is hiding from prosecution.