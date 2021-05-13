When asked by a reporter about the murder that took place yesterday in Butel, VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson Dimce Arsovski said that he was a man with criminal records, who was seen in several photos on social networks with government officials.

There is no more to comment on such a government, seen photographed with criminals in Macedonia, it even got larger proportions, worldwide criminals are seen photographed with people from the government led by SDSM. In the past few years since SDSM came to power in the Republic of Macedonia, specifically Skopje has become an arena for clashes, shootings, murders of criminal and mafia gangs and drug dealers, said Arsovski.

What we saw yesterday, he said, on the media and social networks is that one of those killed who has a criminal background is seen in several photos with SDSM officials, such as Oliver Spasovski, Velimir Smilevski, Muhamed Zekiri, Stevo Pendarovski who is president of the state, he added.