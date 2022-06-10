With a video message entitled “Nepotism and Economy”, recorded for the international conference “Skopje Economic and Financial Forum – SEFF”, the famous Macedonian director Milco Mancevski spoke about the economic situation in Macedonia, the brain drain from the country and the personal journey for support from Macedonia for his films that promote the country all over the world.

In 1978 I was the best student in the generation and an orphan. I was the best student in my generation. My parents died when I was a child. I wanted to make films but I did not have the necessary connections for a film career. Usually the children of established filmmakers and the children of politicians have a chance to study in a film school or to be funded by the state, Mancevski explained, saying that he did not receive a scholarship, but a son of a famous cinematographer did.

Furthermore, speaking about nepotism, Mancevski says:

All my films received less money from the Macedonian government than the sons of Macedonian directors, police chiefs, former government spokesmen.