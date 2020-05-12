The government plans to adopt a decree to give state money to the media, Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Mancevski told TV 24 on Monday.
He denied that such a decision would mean corruption in the media.
We are considering a decree that will provide financial support because it is one of the most affected industries by the consequences of the coronavirus because they have terminated a number of advertising contracts and that is a global fact… We are thinking of supporting all media, not selectively, for advertising campaigns. We are talking about supporting the work of the media based on certain public and clear criteria, said Mancevski.
