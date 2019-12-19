The existence of the Macedonian language is a fact, internationally verified by the world linguistic science. Therefore, we consider any discussion of this issue to be pointless and contrary to the spirit of mutual cooperation between MANU and BAS, the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts (MANU) said.

The statement noted that the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts (MANU) presidency held a session today to discuss the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) ‘s position on the Macedonian language.

At the session, as the Academy informs, it was concluded that the Government should give greater importance and funding to the projects for scientific research in the Macedonian language.