As nearly all sizable ciies in Macedonia have confirmed coronavirus cases, the map of the country is slowly being covered in red with each new daily update.

The capital Skopje has the most cases – 183, followed by Kumanovo with 54 cases and the small, early quarantined city of Debar with 47 cases. Prilep, Stip and Tetovo also have sizable numbers of coronavirus patients.

Some cities remain with confirmed cases in the single digits – these include Struga, Veles, Bitola, Strumica, Kocani, Gevgelija, Kavadarci and Kriva Palanka. Other than those, it is only the rural municipalities that remain virus free so far.