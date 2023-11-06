Deputy PM for European Affairs, Bojan Marichikj, emphasizes the need to complete constitutional amendments without delay, aiming for broad support in Parliament. He echoes European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s positive remarks on the country’s prospects for development and underscores the importance of implementing the French proposal. Marichikj dismisses opposition claims and highlights that failing to enact constitutional changes would leave the country at a disadvantage in the European integration process. He urges swift progress to ensure Macedonia’s inclusion in the next round of EU enlargement, emphasizing the need for proactive efforts and adherence to defined rules and frameworks.