Bojan Marichikj, Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European affairs, emphasized the importance of the “One Society for All” strategy, which aims to align Macedonian society with European values. He highlighted the values of equality, tolerance, diversity, and dialogue, emphasizing the need to respect individual and collective identities and the principles of multiculturalism. Marichikj also noted that respecting different cultural and traditional values is a key value in the EU.

He stressed that achieving full-fledged EU membership by 2030 is the government’s goal, and unity and consensus among political entities, societal structures, business communities, and individuals are essential for this endeavor. During the session of the permanent operational body for developing the concept of “one society for all” and interculturalism, members shared their positions and contributed to the strategy’s discussion, with their input being considered in the strategy’s future drafting.