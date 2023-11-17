Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs, Bojan Marichikj, affirmed the commitment to promptly adopt constitutional changes within this Parliament’s term. He stressed the country’s positioning at the final phase of negotiations, highlighting that the decision to progress further lies within Macedonia.

Marichikj asserted that the constitutional amendments are a requisite as per the negotiation framework, urging the current Parliament to fulfill this obligation. He cautioned against passing this responsibility to the next Parliament, emphasizing that evading it would be an illusory notion.

The Deputy PM urged against delay, urging swift action to avoid facing prolonged consequences. He expressed hope that all MPs, including those from VMRO-DPMNE, would recognize this obligation, citing past experiences where postponement led to unfavorable outcomes, especially in the context of previous issues with Greece.