There is not a month in which Bojan Maricic, as the Minister of Justice, was not dining at restaurants at the expense of the state. From steaks and roasts to fresh fish and beef muscles to California trout were paid for with his ministerial signature. “A1on” learns that Maricic used to spend one average salary from the state account on food.

Yellow rakija and high quality wines are also on the bills. He paid with the official card, but also on invoices that the catering facilities submitted to the Ministry of Justice. Only from the data that “A1on” received, it can be concluded that in one year, from last January to January of this year, Maricic paid 313,603 denars or 5,000 euros for dining. The amount would be higher if transactions made in euros were also calculated in it.

According to the information obtained by “A1on”, Maricic dined at famous restaurants in Skopje like “Dva Elena”, “Javor”, the fish restaurant “Sidro”, “Marakana”, “Four”, and he made the biggest bill in the pizzeria “Era”, where he paid 17,440 denars. For the bill, “A1on” did not get a report on how much and and with whom he dined, what was ordered and why the cost was paid by the ministry. At expense of the state account, Maricic, sometimes with guests, according to the bill, ate expensive dishes.

