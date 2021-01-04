By the end of March, 10 courtrooms will be equipped in five basic courts in the country for online trials, announced the Minister of Justice Bojan Maricic in an interview with MIA.

We must take advantage of modern technology if we are to keep up to date with modern trends. You already know that the court in Kavadarci held an online hearing, and that should be our motive that it is possible in Macedonia, says Maricic.

He points out that as a Ministry they have opened the topic of online trials and digitalization of the judiciary from the very beginning of the pandemic.

The question of digitalization is not whether, but when, and the pandemic is just a kind of catalyst for the need for this process, adds the Minister of Justice.

In 2021, as Maricic points out, the work of introducing the necessary provisions in the legal solutions will be intensified, and there will additional work on providing the necessary equipment and staff for the smooth running of the process.