In parallel with the EU screening process, the country can also meet the obligation of changing the Constitution by adding more communities — such as the Croats, Montenegrins and Bulgarians — in the Preamble and in another Article in the Constitution where specific communities are named, according to Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European affairs Bojan Maricic in a Kanal 5 TV appearance on Friday.

From our point of view, content-wise, there is no obstacle to doing that, I think that our concept of the Constitution and our environment has always been inclusive for all communities. We will open a dialogue with all political parties, such as the Government, but also with all MPs. We believe that there will be an opportunity for the deputies to decide clearly whether they are in favor of continuing the European path, whether they are in favor of Macedonia’s membership in the European Union. Or are they for a standstill, going back and deviating from that path, said Deputy Prime Minister Maricic.