I will not go to the opening of the Bulgarian club. Neither SDSM nor the government delegation. We have set a path for opening an official Macedonian club. When that club opens, we will be there, Bojan Maricic, the Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs, told Studio 10.

This is a private initiative. Everyone has the right to realize it. We’ll see how it goes. Every step in that direction should contribute to reducing tensions and opening opportunities for cooperation. We will see if this club will have such an effect. Everyone has the right to make a private initiative, but we are not obliged to attend the opening of every initiative, he said.

He added that he had no information about who is behind this initiative and “what is the goal”.

It is better to run things institutionally. We already have a Macedonian cultural center in Sofia. There we have a regular and transparent program without a political agenda. We still have reservations about who is behind this club and how the situation is unfolding. Yesterday, media reports mentioned the names behind this club. If it is the same initiative, let’s not forget that it was a structure that was fiercely against the referendum, they also opened other topics against the Prespa Agreement, adds Maricic.

He said that they reacted responsibly to “all provocations” and are trying to be guided toward what is the realization of the set goal – the signing of the agreement with Frontex.