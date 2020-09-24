The Minister of Justice, Bojan Maricic, said Thursday on TV 24 said that for three years in the country there have been no verdicts agreed over the phone, at the expense of the increased fight for greater efficiency and independence of the judiciary and it is not about the basic right of judges to make decisions.

There will be no verdicts agreed in private or over the phone. We expect judges to decide of their own free will and by law without interfering of the executive and by retaining the separation of powers. Trust in the judiciary means trust in the system as well, because when citizens do not trust the judiciary, they do not trust the system either. We have preconditions to raise trust one step higher, Maricic said.