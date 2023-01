Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Bojan Maricic will pay Wednesday a day-long visit to Athens for talks with Greek Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis.

Macedonian EU integration, Western Balkans, EU enlargement policy, energy, the war in Ukraine and opening new opportunities for cooperation are the topics that Maricic will discuss with his Greek counterpart, according to the Secretariat for European Affairs.