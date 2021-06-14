The Prespa Agreement is clear and unambiguous, our constitutional name is the Republic of Macedonia, but with the agreement we have the unequivocal right to use the MKD and MK codes. We are fully committed and stand for consistent implementation of the agreement, said Justice Minister Bojan Maricic.

Commenting on Greece’s reaction to the codes used at EURO 2020 Maricic said in an interview with TV Kanal 5 that the positions of the Government were in line with the Prespa Agreement.

We have the unequivocal right to use the MKD and MK codes, otherwise UEFA as the organizer of the European Championship would not have allowed their use, Maricic said.

He added that less politics and more sports are needed at the moment and that the government, the state and the federation will not make deliberate provocations in a political context.