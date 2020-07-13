Macedonia is our friendly country where parliamentary elections will be held soon, the former MEP from Croatia and a great friend of Macedonia, Marijana Petir said on Monday.

I wish the citizens of Macedonia to choose those politicians who will take care of the protection of the sovereignty of the state and the preservation of the identity of the people, and who will give young people the perspective to stay in their homeland, Petir tweeted.



She is one of the sincere Croatian and European politicians, who in the past years openly advocated for the preservation of the constitutional name of the Republic of Macedonia and the preservation of the identity of the Macedonians.