Former Agriculture Minister and Ambassador to Bulgaria Marjan Gjorcev has been named strategic partner to VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski and adviser to the Executive Committee.

Gjorcev’s appointment was approved at the meeting of the Committee held yesterday, Republika has learnt. Gjorcev is a seasoned politician who at one point even seriously competed for the leadership of the party but lost out to Nikola Gruevski. His appointment comes at a time of crisis in the relations with Bulgaria, where he served as an Ambasador and has unique insights.