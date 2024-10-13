In order for us to move forward, we must know our current, factual situation, said VMRO-DPMNE, regarding the latest problems with the operation of REK Bitola, Macedonia’s largest coal fired plant.

Audits revealed that procurement in REK Bitola was done without defined criteria, with unequal treatment of the bidding companies and with free spending of public funds. Markovski Company was favored as a competitor over other companies who made better offers, allowing it to keep its prices high. Borce Markovski, the honorary consul of Belarus in Macedonia, formed his company with 2,500 EUR and it quickly became favorite of SDS and DUI when public procurement was involved, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.