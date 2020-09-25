Infectious disease specialist and member of the EC of VMRO-DPMNE, Velo Markovski, said Friday on the “Sto ne e jasno” show on TV Alfa, instead of infectious disease specialists predominating in the Commission for Infectious Diseases, there are only two of them, and according to him, there can be no explanation why this is so.

The Commission for Infectious Diseases has another purpose. I do not know if you have understood, when a new minister comes and makes his own commission, he does not know what will happen in the coming period, whether there will some disease or not. It is a commission for protection against infectious diseases, which usually has only one or two infectious disease specialists. It is unclear why this is so, because infectious disease specialists should be predominant, says Markovski.

He thinks that the coming period will be very bad, because, as he said, the government has not built any experience.