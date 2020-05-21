Statistics show that the number of new marriages has grown over the past year by 2,4 percent, while the number of divorces rose by 22,8 percent.

There were a total of 13.814 marriages concluded in 2019. It was the first marriage for 93,3 percent of the women and 92,1 percent of the men. The average age when entering the first marriage was 26,9 years for women and 29,7 years for men.

The number of divorces also grew, by nearly a quarter compared to the previous year. There were a total of 1.990 divorces during 2019.