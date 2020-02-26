With the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Macedonia, prices of masks commonly used to fight air pollution have soared.

Before the virus scare, these masks could be had for as little as 50 denars (little under 1 EUR) each, and were in widespread use given the horrific air pollution levels in Macedonia over the winter. But now the masks, if you can even find them, sell for 300 denars. The Healthcare Ministry assured the public that all necessary preparations have been made, but the issues with finding the masks is becoming a growing worry.