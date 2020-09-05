A large group of protesters marched through Tetovo yesterday, demanding that the recent energy price hike is reversed. The committee regulating energy prices waited until a few days after the elections to announce prices are going up by steep 7.4 percent.
EVN mafia, the crowd shouted, referring to the Austrian company that manages the energy distribution network.
Protesters also threw printed 100 EUR bills through the fence of the EVN office in the city. Weeks ago two EVN vehicles were torched.
