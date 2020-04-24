A screening program will begin in Debar to determine what percentage of the population of the city contracted the coronavirus. The small mountainous city was the first hotbed of the epidemic in Macedonia and had to be quarantined for over a month, but there are just three active cases remaining there.

This is a good basis to begin the screening, said Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce.

Testing the citizens for Covid-19 antibodies will give insight into how prevalent the illness was in the city and the insights will be used in developing future strategies.