Mass vaccination is expected to resume next week, after a large shipment of Sinovac vaccines will arrive on Sunday, and additional 100,000 doses of Pfizer will be delivered on Saturday, said Healthcare Ministe Venko Filipce.

The long delay in the shipments led to a virtual stand-still in vaccinations in Macedonia. It’s still no clear how interested the citizens will be to receive the Sinovac vaccine, which hasn’t been offered so far. The vaccine ranked badly in trials of its effectiveness.