Mass vaccination to be conducted in Kumanovo, Stip, Kavadarci, Bitola, Ohrid and Tetovo following the example of the “Boris Trajkovski” sports hall, Health Minister Venko Filipce informed on Wednesday.

Filipce said that the largest amount of vaccines is expected to arrive from China – 200,000 doses, as well as from other manufacturers that will be distributed in the vaccination system implemented across the country.

Apart from “Boris Trajkovski”, there are vaccination points in three polyclinics in Skopje and in health centers in 34 cities.