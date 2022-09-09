Macedonia’s negotiations with the EU were delayed and unfortunately, it was not reasonable. Let’s hope that the process will not last that long, because the EU is not complete without the countries of the Western Balkans, said the Italian President Sergio Mattarella during his visit to Skopje.

Welcomed with highest honors by host Pendarovski, Mattarella emphasized at the presidential villa in Vodno that he followed with great pleasure the July decision to start negotiations, stressing that Italy will always be on Macedonia’s side on the path of reforms.

I want to publicly underline that we appreciate the patience and effort that Macedonia made to overcome all the difficulties and in terms of better and more positive relations with its neighbors. It is about steps forward that Italy has always followed and supported in its relations with Sofia. The Union is our common future, it is our conviction, which we say everywhere. Without the entry of the countries of the Western Balkans into the EU, the Union will not be complete and this entry is needed for completion in order to truly integrate the entire continent, said Mattarella.



Pendarovski thanked Italy for the EU enlargement policy and the support for our country in that context.

Considering that in the coming period hard work and investment of all national capacities expect us, the experiences that Italy is ready to share with us will be really useful. During the talks, I emphasized that Macedonia remains a credible partner of the Union in dealing with the current geopolitical and security challenges, which is also evidenced by the fact of our 100% compliance with the common European security and defense policy of the Union.

The first visit of an Italian president to the country after 23 years for Mattarella continued in the Parliament.

In his address to the MPs, he pointed out that the beginning of the negotiations with the Union represents a great success and that culturally, historically and value-wise, Macedonia’s place is completely in the EU.