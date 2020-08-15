The US Embassy is donating 350.000 EUR that will be used to fully refurbish the Maxillofacial Clinic in Skopje, the Healthcare Ministry informed.

Minister Venko Filipce said that the project, which is on-going, is managed under US Navy engineering regulations and will greatly improve the quality of services. In several stages, the building of the clinic will be insulated, have the roof replaced and many of the toilets and patient rooms will be refurbished. The clinic also received a new power generator.