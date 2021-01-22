Saraj Mayor Blerim Bexheti denied media reports that he is planning to open the lake Treska for developers.

This large recreational area near an artificial lake on Skopje’s western outskirts have been abandoned for a long time as the water in the lake became too polluted for swimming. Recently, Bexheti ordered the people who have caravans near the lake to remove them within two months, which raised suspicions that he plans to invite commercial developers to the site – allegedly for the construction of a private hospital.

Bexheti denied this, and insists that the lake will remain open to all citizens for recreation. He did not explain why the caravans had to be removed.